Grabyo Cloud Platform Boosts LAFC’s Digital Video Output

LOS ANGELES—The return of Major League Soccer is happening away from its fans, as the MLS is Back Tournament takes place in Orlando, Fla. To help connect with its fans during these strange times, the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) is using Grabyo’s cloud video platform to produce and deliver live and real-time video content across digital channels.

Grabyo offers a browser-based video production platform, the Grabyo Producer, that enables LAFC’s digital team to deliver live broadcasts and real-time clips remotely. Operation can be managed by a skeleton crew to capture the content, while others work remotely on a laptop/PC with an internet connection.

With Grabyo, LAFC produces pre- and post-game live shows on social media. The shows are interactive, allowing fans to share opinions and comments for the show to discuss. In addition, the club is doing more player interviews and producing more behind the scenes content to its digital channels. Pre-game shows are also hosted on YouTube TV, and a live member tailgate is shown on the LAFC app. LAFC is expected to continue this type of programming beyond the MLS is Back Tournament and pandemic restrictions.

Beyond live video, LAFC also uses Grabyo to produce and deliver esports content through its LAFC Gaming arm. This includes live broadcasts to Twitch via Grabyo’s direct integration with the platform.

“At a time when we need to be more connected than ever, Grabyo has helped the club seamlessly transition from our home at Banc of California Stadium to the digital space that is now our reality,” said Christian Lau, chief technology officer, LAFC.