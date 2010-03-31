Gordon Smith Will Make His NAB Show Debut as Chief

WASHINGTON: Former Oregon Sen. Gordon Smith will open his first NAB Show in a few days as the head of the broadcast lobby. His inaugural “State of the Industry” address will sum up the current challenges in the industry, which are sufficient in number.



Sony’s Hiroshi Yoshioka will deliver the opening keynote. Yoshioka oversees the television, digital imaging, home audio and video businesses for Sony. He will focus on demand for 3D technology and Sony’s strategy to meet it. He’ll make his presentation, replete with 3D clips from the Masters golf tourney, on Monday, April 12.



Yoshioka is executive deputy president and a corporate executive officer at Sony Corp.; serves as president of the consumer and professional devices group; and oversees the semiconductor business unit. He joined Sony in 1979, helping to launch Sony’s camcorder and digital still camera business. Most recently, he was president of the TV business unit, where he led the transition of Sony’s TV business from CRT to LCD technology.



Michael J. Fox will be honored at the opening event with the NAB Distinguished Service Award, given to recognize “individuals who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the broadcasting industry.”



The show takes place April 10-15 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.