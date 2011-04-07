GoPro launches 3D HERO for compact 1080p acquisition

Half Moon Bay, CA-based GoPro is showing its 3D HERO system, a waterproof 3-D expansion kit for GoPro’s 1080p HD HERO camera at the 2011 NAB Show. The system’s housing is only 5in by 2.5in and is compatible with a variety of GoPro mounting accessories.

The 3D HERO’s modular design enables users to combine two 1080p HD HERO cameras to form a single, highly compact 1080p 3-D camera. Waterproof to 180ft, the 3D HERO can be worn on the body, mounted on gear and vehicles, and used as a handheld camera. A dual-camera, polycarbonate, waterproof housing holds the two cameras together, and a synchronization cable plugs into the back of each camera, enabling them to function as a single camera. A single shutter button controls both cameras.

To help consumers understand how to capture and create 3-D content, GoPro has developed an online information resource called the GoPro 3D Center. This online resource features written and video tutorials about 3-D in general, how to capture content with the 3D HERO System and how to view 3-D content on laptops, online and on 2-D or 3-D TVs.

See GoPro at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth C9525.