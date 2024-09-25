Google Launches New Google TV Streamer

Google has started selling its new 4K Google TV streaming device, the Google TV Streamer, for $99.99. The new device includes new features to help users enjoy their favorite movies and TV shows and to control their compatible smart home devices.

In addition the company also announced new updates are coming to Google TV devices—including the new Google TV Streamer—for controlling smart homes, creating one-of-a-kind backgrounds and staying up-to-date on sports.

Reviews of the new streaming device was generally positive.

Google described the key features for the new Google TV Streamer as follows:

Improved features for finding shows. Thanks to Gemini technology, the latest Google TV features bring you full summaries, reviews and season-by-season breakdowns of some of the top movies and TV shows.

Google TV Streamer also uses Google AI and personal preferences to curate content suggestions across all of your subscriptions.

Manage your smart home with home panel. Google TV Streamer doubles as a smart home hub, so controlling Matter- and Thread-compatible devices from one place is effortless.

You can also cast content from your phone, add it to speaker groups, control music and more directly from your TV.

Program your remote with the new customizable button. The new customizable button on Google TV Streamer’s remote lets users jump in right where you left off. It can be programmed to the home panel to control your smart home device, favorite app or another input.

New find my remote feature offer a quick and easy way to locate the remote when it seems to be hiding. Simply press the button on the back of the Google TV Streamer for less than five seconds and the remote will make a beeping sound. Users can also ask any connected Google Assistant device, like a speaker or Pixel phone, “Hey Google, find my remote,” and the remote will then chime so you can find it.

Turn a screen into art with Ambient Screensaver. With the new Ambient Screensaver, Google TV Streamer turns your TV into bespoke art. Display family memories and favorite photos from Google Photos albums. Or to create a one-of-a-kind image, user can use their voice to describe what they want to generate with the help of Google AI or pick from a selection of prompts.

Google also announced new features for Google TV devices. Google described those features as follows:

Control your smart home with Google TV. With the new home panel on Google TV, you can control all of your compatible smart home devices — including lights, thermostats and cameras — without leaving the couch. The new doorbell notifications also allow you to see who's at the front door without pausing what you're watching. And, if you can’t find the remote, you can control your devices using your voice and the Google Assistant.

Turn your TV into a personal masterpiece. When you’re not watching your TV, you can turn your idle screen into a personalized work of art. An improved Ambient screensaver lets you create AI-generated designs or relive your favorite moments with Google Photos. To create a screensaver, simply describe your vision or go through a series of suggested prompts, then generative AI will create a one-of-a-kind image for your display. Or if you're looking for something more sentimental, you can ask Google Assistant to display your favorite memories in Google Photos on your TV.

Watch more of what you love. Looking for somewhere to catch tonight’s game? The new sports page in the For You tab brings all of your sports content into one place. Quickly find live and upcoming games, catch sports commentary, browse YouTube highlights and get personalized recommendations to stay in the loop.

Enhanced overviews of top movies and shows using Gemini technology. These overviews include full summaries, audience reviews and season-by-season breakdowns so you can make the perfect choice about what to watch.

Last year, we made it even easier for you to watch live TV without breaking the bank with free built-in channels from Google TV — no downloads or subscriptions needed. Now with 150 channels to choose from, Google TV Freeplay is getting an updated channel guide so you can browse by genre and topic and quickly access free channels, including new additions like Heartland, The FBI Files and ION Plus.