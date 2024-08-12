Globo Shows Off TV 2.5 Enhancements on Hisense TVs During Paris Olympics

RIO DE JANEIRO—Advanced HDR by Technicolor, Fraunhofer IIS and Globo showcased high dynamic range (HDR) and MPEG-H Audio content that is compliant with Brazil's TV 2.5 standard on Hisense TVs during the just completed Paris Olympics.

The demonstration showed how standard dynamic range (SDR) content can be upconverted to deliver a premium viewing experience while watching live broadcasts of major outdoor sports and other events, Advanced HDR by Technicolor said.

Advanced HDR by Technicolor delivered premium HDR content by leveraging the solution suite’s Intelligent Tone Mapping (ITM) feature to upconvert live SDR content to HDR while adding SL-HDR dynamic metadata to create a TV 2.5 HDR signal in an SDR backwards compatible manner. TVs that support the TV 2.5 standard received the HDR experience without compromising the quality of SDR delivered to legacy devices, it said.

"HDR enhances outdoor sports event experiences by delivering the most vivid images to TVs capable of receiving HDR content," said Valerie Allie, Video Solution Group senior director with InterDigital.

"As a result, the details of athletic performances, stadium environments and overall action are more vibrant, providing a more immersive viewing experience," she said.

Advanced HDR by Technicolor is a collaboration between Philips, InterDigital and Technicolor.

(Image credit: Technicolor)

Fraunhofer IIS provided MPEG-H Audio technology that delivers an immersive 3D sound experience. The Next Generation Audio system provides unique personalization features in addition to an enveloping audio experience, said Fraunhofer.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is made possible by the metadata accompanying the audio content. It contains all control information required for user interactivity and optimizing the reproduction and rendering on the end-device for the best audio experience on any platform, it said.

"MPEG-H Audio delivers an immersive experience, creating a sense of being in the middle of the action. Audio elements like the cheering crowd, athletes' movements and venue ambience are clear and realistic. The personalization options also allow viewers to customize the audio experience, by, for example, switching from a traditional to a venue mix. This enriched audio quality adds depth to the broadcast, making the experience more engaging and captivating for the audience," said Adrian Murtaza, senior manager technologies and standards at Fraunhofer IIS.

A new generation of Hisense TV models that comply with the country's TV 2.5 standards were used for the demonstration.

These advanced TV models promise to deliver a superior viewing experience by combining ultra-high-definition (UHD) and HDR-enhanced picture quality with immersive 3D sound.

"Hisense TVs integrate features like Mini-LED, Quantum Dot Color, 144Hz refresh rates, vibrant highlights, AI video processing and AI Sports Mode, which enhance the viewing of live sports. Hisense is looking forward to providing immersive visual and audio experiences that will redefine home entertainment in Brazil," said Wood Bi, assistant vice president of Hisense International.