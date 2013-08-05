GlobeCast Partners With Arabsat to Bring New Channels to North Africa

PARIS —GlobeCast and satellite operator Arabsat are offering new solutions for broadcasters seeking to distribute programming in North Africa.



The collaboration will leverage GlobeCast’s teleport facilities, playout services, network and knowledge of the broadcast market. Services will be carried on Arabsat’s BADR satellite at 26 degrees east. The goal is to foster a robust neighborhood of channels for North African viewers.



The initial rollout of the new service will include Algerian channels. Already, five channels have been launched on this new platform: Echourouk TV, Al Atlas TV, Dzair TV, Imed TV, and Ennahar TV. The channels can be received with the following parameters: position BADR 26 degrees east, 12303 MHz polar H SR: 27.5 Fec 3/4.



“We are very pleased with our alliance with GlobeCast, which brings the best broadcast solutions with a variety of options to our customers in North Africa,” said Arabsat President and CEO Khalid Balkheyour. “With our geographical expansion, we will be able, together with GlobeCast, to provide more alternatives and help our customers increase their reach.”