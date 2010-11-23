GlobeCast chooses OmniBus iTX for UK playout center

GlobeCast has chosen the OmniBus Systems iTX master control and automation platform for its playout center in London. The expansion to GlobeCast’s existing London playout center was mooted about a year ago, with an RFP issued January 2010. By the middle of the year, the company had decided to adopt the Omnibus platform.

"ITX appeals to GlobeCast as a flexible and scalable platform," said Peter Elvidge, head of media solutions for GlobeCast. "Being a leading service provider to broadcasters worldwide requires flexibility and adaptability in all aspects of our operation, and our customers count on GlobeCast to be innovative and reliable. The track record of iTX installations around the world proves its existing capabilities, and the product roadmap shows several promising developments that will ensure that we continue to exceed our customers' expectations in the future."

A potential GlobeCast client also liked the iTX platform, so the provider decided to take it live. The first phase, consisting of four channels, is set to be on-air in November. The system has been designed with expansion of up to 50 channels in mind, and the second phase to install another four channels is already underway for other clients. The current channels are SD, but customers have the option to upgrade to HD.

GlobeCast has been using an Omneon/Pharos system for its existing channels. Pharos is used for management of content to be played out, but ingest and storage is managed by a NETIA content management system. NETIA, a subsidiary of GlobeCast, provides a global content management system for the operator. The iTX platform will be integrated via its API with the NETIA system.

When working with the new system, the client supplies media as files, with a few exceptions as tape, and the files are delivered in MOV wrappers containing 50Mb/s MPEG-2 I-frame video. Files then are rewrapped with WAV audio files and XML metadata using OpenCube MXF software controlled by the NETIA content management system.

GlobeCast has been stepping up its MAM services in recent months, closing agreements with content creators and post-production houses around the world to form a "digital ecosystem" and interconnecting its playout centers on three continents. The company also offers global distribution of content via satellite and fiber.