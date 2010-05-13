Globalstor debuts FiberStor storage system

Globalstor Data launched its FibreStor storage system at the 2010 NAB Show.

Well suited for high-throughput professional audio applications, video editing, transporting data between facilities and other activities requiring a small, portable, Fibre Channel storage solution, FibreStor is a five-drive tower with a single 4GB host connection.

Consisting of five enterprise-class SATA disk drives or optional solid-state drives and a single 4Gb/s Fibre Channel host interface, the desktop array offers a capacity of up to 10TB storage with more than 20 hours of uncompressed 10-bit HD video footage. As such, FibreStor can support real-time HD and SD applications, including single 10-bit 1080i HD for a near-line storage library.