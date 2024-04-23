GlobalM, scoopa Form Strategic Partnership To Enable Speedy Content Distribution

GENEVA, Switzerland—Software-defined video network (SDVN) platform specialist GlobalM and broadcast-quality content distribution expert scoopa have formed a strategic partnership to offer a complementary service for live transmission of recordings and file exchange.

GlobalM’s SDVN platform provides global distribution of live signals via SRT or RIST protocols, and scoopa offers an automated high-speed distribution platform for file-based video content.

The new collaboration enables live broadcast-quality signals to be sent directly from the GlobalM interface to scoopa and recorded as a file that can then be distributed for broadcast, editing or archiving.

The collaboration offers time and cost advantages for producers and rights holders by omitting intermediate steps, such as recording in OB vans or control rooms. Files can be made available as soon as a live broadcast is finished. In addition, many processes, such as video preview, rights management and email notifications are automated, GlobalM said.

The recording function has already been rolled out and is now available to all GlobalM users with a scoopa platform.

More information is available on the GlobalM and scoopa websites.