Glensound Unveils New Commentary Mixer at IBC2013

At IBC 2013, Glensound Electronics will take the wraps off the GS-GC5/USB, the updated version of its GS-GC5 ISDN commentary mixer. The original GS-GC5 ISDN mixers have been regulars at football stadiums, sports grounds and news events for 20 years.



The GS-GC5/USB ISDN mixer provides a complete USB audio interface for broadcasters that require a reliable connection, equipment, and audio quality levels. There are three mic/phantom/line switchable inputs on XLR (two commentators and a guest), with broadcast quality mic amps, plus Glensound’s ‘Referee’ compressor/limiter system that was developed specifically for sports broadcast inputs. Alongside the USB audio interface, there is also a USB to Ethernet adaptor included. In busy environments, a Wi-Fi connection may not be the first choice of a broadcaster who would prefer a good old wired connection.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Glensound Electronics will be at stand 8.E72.



www.glensound.co.uk