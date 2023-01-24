Glenn Coleman Is Promoted To President/GM of Univision Houston

HOUSTON—Univision Houston announced that Glenn L. Coleman has been promoted to president and general manager of Univision Houston.

In the new role Coleman oversees all aspects of station operations for Univision Houston’s television, radio, digital, community, and social media properties, including advertising sales, marketing, news, and production.

The station group operations in Houston is comprised of two broadcast television stations: KXLN Univision 45 and KFTH UniMás 67; five radio stations: KLAT-AM 1010, KLTN-FM 102.9, KOVE-FM 106.5, KAMA-FM 104.9, KQBU-FM 93.3; and its related digital and social media properties.

A television industry veteran, Coleman has significant sales management, marketing, and digital sales experience. Coleman joined Univision in 2014 as Houston’s vice president and sales director and most recently, he served as vice president and station manager for this market.

Before Univision, Coleman worked at Tribune Media as vice president and general sales manager in Washington, D.C. He started his career with the CBS Television Stations Group as a business development account executive in Atlanta and worked for the Dallas-Fort Worth stations as a senior account executive and local sales manager.

Coleman, originally from New Orleans, LA, graduated from Louisiana State University’s Manship School of Mass Communication with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and Marketing. He also graduated from the Broadcast Leadership Training program at the National Association of Broadcasters.