'Glee 3D Concert Movie' Prepared with Grass Valley Gear

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.: Grass Valley announced their role in the production and editing of the upcoming “Glee: The 3D Concert Movie.”



The Cameron | Pace Group with co-producer Twentieth Century Fox, created a first-cut pre-edit of the movie using Grass Valley switcher technology. Original recording occurred with help from the company’s Kayenne video production center, with a K2 Dyno replay system in place for multichannel 3D playback.



CPG received additional help from Grass Valley in the form of on-site technical training and full event support for the duration of production. The gear was integrated for the first time into CPG’s mobile workflow system, Fusion 3D Mobile Unit One.



“Using the Grass Valley Kayenne during the recording of “Glee: The 3D Concert Movie” was simple and easy,” said Bruno Brunelle, 3D Engineer for CPG, in a press release. “Kayenne gave us the tools needed to record the energy and flow of the live performance and bring to the ‘Gleeks’ the rich 3D experience they have come to [expect].”



The movie is scheduled to premiere in a limited two-week engagement Aug. 12.



