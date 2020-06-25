Giants of Broadcasting Luncheon Cancelled for 2020

COLLEGE PARK, Md.—The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation’s annual Giants of Broadcasting award luncheon will not take place in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The luncheon had been scheduled for Nov. 10.

“After careful consideration, we concluded that it would be impossible, due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, to guarantee safety for the honorees and the several hundred people who regularly attend the Giants luncheon,” said Virginia Hubbard Morris, chair of LABF.

Morris specifically noted that it was unfortunate because 2020 marks the 100th year of commercial broadcasting.

The Giants luncheon annually honors individuals who have made significant contributions to American broadcasting and the electronic arts, including entertainers, program producers and business leaders. In 2019, LABF honored Connie Chung, CBS TV Stations’ Peter Dunn, Lester Holt and PBS’ Paula Kerger, among others.

LABF will continue to provide support for the Library of American Broadcasting collection that is located at the University of Maryland in College Park, and for the awards LABF supports honoring the print and video works that explore broadcast video history, according to the announcement.

LABF Chief Development Officer Sally Brown also voiced her hope that companies and individuals in the media industry continue to support the organization financially and with historical materials, saying “it is important that we do not lose access to the history of this great industry.”