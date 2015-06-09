Ghost Hand Productions Picks Up Panasonic VariCam Camcorders

NEWARK, N.J. – Cinematographer Doug Farris has added two Panasonic VariCam 35 4K camera/recorders, as well as a VariCam HS high-speed camera/recorder, for San Francisco-based production company, Ghost Hand Productions.

Doug Farris with Panasonic's VariCam 35

The VariCam 35 offers image handling in multiple formats from 4K RAW to 4K, UHD, 2K, HD and ProRes capture. Other features include dual native ISOs of 800 and 5000 for low lighting situations; an optional high-speed 4K uncompressed recorder; internal AVC-Intra 4K/2K/HD recording up to 120fps; ACES workflow support; and in-camera ColorGrading via CDLs/3D LUTs.

The VairCam HS is a 2/3-inch high-speed camera that captures 1080p images at up to 240fps. Utilizing three 1920 x 1080p MOS imagers with 14 stops of latitude, the VariCam HS provides full control over a wide range of lighting conditions. Key features also include real-time high frame rate, off-speed recording to 240fps in 1080p, and the ability to ramp/change frame rates during recording. Recording formats include AVC-Intra Class 100, AVC-Intra Class 200 and 12-bit sampled AVC-Intra Class 4:4:4.

Specializing in scripted end-to-end production, Ghost Hand is utilizing his new cameras for ENG and cinema production. Farris says that the production company has already used both the VariCam 35 and VariCam HS on projects for clients.