German Broadcasters Use Nevion for 2015 Ski World Championship

OSLO, NORWAY – German public broadcasters ADR and ZDF relied on Nevion’s new NX4600 media gateways to transport HD feeds of the 2015 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships from Beaver Creek, Colo., to Germany. Nevion is a Norwegian-based company specializing in media transport.

NX4600’s picture quality relative to bandwidth usage was a key element in ADR and ZDF’s decision. Other factors included NX4600’s user interface with built-in monitoring, high density, flexibility and built-in network aggregation. The NX4600 supports up to four H.264/AVC or MPEG-2 codec modules as either an encoder or decoder.

The Ski World Championships marked the first time ADR and ZDF used NX4600, but the broadcasters said they plan to use it for other live sporting events in the future.