Genachowski to Speak at NCTA Show



The National Cable & Telecommunications Association (NCTA) has announced that FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski will address attendees at the upcoming Cable Show 2010. Genachowski is scheduled to speak at a general session at the event on Thursday May 13.



This marks the first appearance of Genachowski at the Cable Show as FCC Chairman. He was sworn into office on June 29, 2009.



The Cable Show will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center and the adjacent Nokia Theatre. Show dates are May 11 through 13. This is the 59th annual NCTA show and exposition.



