Gekko Technology to unveil 6006-DD LED light at IBC2010

Gekko Technology will add the high-brightness 6006-DD to its karess range of LED-based video and film lighting equipment at IBC2010 in Amsterdam, Sept. 10-14.

A soft light designed for studio and location use, the karesslite 6006-DD has twice the number of emitters and thus twice the brightness of the existing karesslite 6006. Available in daylight (5600K) and tungsten (3200K) versions, it incorporates a 6 x 12 emitter format in a .5sq-in panel with a front-to-back depth of 6.5in and a weight of 10.5lbs, including diffuser.

Power can be derived from a single V-lock battery, a 12V to 40V DC feed via an XLR 4 connector or from a mains supply. Being LED-based, the karesslite 6006-DD is more efficient than traditional film or video production lights and emits little heat. Power consumption is 85W, allowing more than 90 minutes of continuous operation from a single rear-mountable V-lock battery.