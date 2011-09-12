Gekko intros single-color focusable LED Fresnel

At IBC2011, Gekko Technology introduced kedo-sk, a single-color Fresnel-focused hard source light optimized for the requirements of image capture for television production.

Available in either daylight (5600 kelvin) or tungsten (3200 kelvin) color temperatures, the kedo-sk produces minimal heat and works in an ambient temperature of up to 50 degrees Celsius.

Output intensity is comparable with a one-kilowatt tungsten source. Low power consumption (180 watts) keeps heat generation to a minimum. An integral Fresnel-based optic provides a focal range of 6:1. Intensity can be controlled on the lamp itself or via DMX.

Combining controllable focus and high-quality single color output in an LED based lamp, the kedo-sk delivers the benefits of resource-friendly technology, but in a format which the film and TV world is familiar with, Gekko said.

The kedo-sk fully complements Gekko’s existing range of lighting equipment. In the right environment, complete LED-based lighting setups can now be deployed, which are more energy-efficient, cooler-running and have no requirement for consumables.