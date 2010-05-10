Gekko expands its range of LED lighting systems

Gekko Technology, a provider of lighting systems for film and television production, has launched its kezia 50 and 200 hard-source LED lights, both capable of operation under local or DMX control. The ability of kezia to generate high-quality tunable whites reduces the need to gel the output. The kezia 50 has an output brightness of a 250W tungsten lamp-head yet consumes only 50W of electrical power.

The kezia 200 has similar brightness to a 1kW tungsten while consuming less than 200W. Interchangeable lenses allow either fixture to be operated in fixed-focus mode with a 20-degree, 60-degree or 80-degree beam angle. The kezia 50 and 200 generate far less heat than traditional technologies. Both use Gekko's color-feedback system, which ensures consistent color temperature as ambient conditions change or as the unit ages. Color temperature also remains constant as the light is dimmed.

The karesslite 6006 and karesslite 6012 Dual (daylight/tungsten switchable version) were also introduced to the U.S. market following their launch at the BVE show in London during February. Based on the 6 x 12 emitter 600mm x 300mm karesslite 6012, the karesslite 6006 incorporates a 6 x 6 emitter array measuring 300mm x 300mm. Power consumption is correspondingly halved to 45W, allowing more than three hours of continuous operation from a single rear-mountable V-Lock battery.

The karesslite 6006 can be used as a single soft light source or combined with additional karesslites into a larger multiple light source. Available as daylight or tungsten, the fixture has onboard dimming as well as built-in DMX.