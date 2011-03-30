Gefen to spotlight digital connectivity products

At the 2011 NAB Show, Gefen will showcase additions to its digital connectivity portfolio designed to assist broadcasters build state-of-the-art AV systems.

The company will feature its



GefenPRO 32 x 32 DVI matrix, which offers large, cross-point matrix switching among 32 computers and 32 displays with the ability to route a one-to-one or one-to-many distribution;

4 x 1 DisplayPort KVM switcher, which connects any four computers to one workstation using a DisplayPort monitor and USB 2.0 keyboard/mouse along with L/R audio;

DVI RS-232 extra-long-range extender over Cat 5;

GefenPRO HDMI to 3G-SDI scaler; and

GefenPRO 3G-SDI to HDMI scaler.

See Gefen at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth SL1405.