Gefen releases long-range extender for 3-D production

Gefen has introduced its Gefen ToolBox Extender for HDMI 3DTV, a new device that uses HDBaseT technology from Valens Semiconductor to enhance the length and features of its HD extension capability.

Small sender and receiver units link any video source to an HDTV display using one industry-standard Cat 5 cable, delivering 1080p full HD with 3-D TV pass-through, multichannel audio and IR remote control up to 330ft.

Aside from streamlining cables and enhancing HDMI v1.3 support with 3-D TV, this long-range extender offers an IR back channel so users can control their sources through a remote pointed at the display.

The Gefen ToolBox Extender for HDMI 3DTV is HDCP-compliant and has features such as locking HDMI connection cables and locking power supplies to improve performance and eliminate disconnects. The technology nearly doubles the distance HD video can be extended over just one Cat 5 cable.