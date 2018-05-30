Gearhouse Broadcast USA Hires Jerry Cole to Lead Technical Production and Ops

LOS ANGELES — Gearhouse Broadcast USA, a provider of technical facilities, crew and services for live broadcast production and streaming — has appointed industry veteran Jerry Cole as its new technical production and operations executive.

With his experience in managing broadcast TV, live streaming media, and soundstage studio facilities, Cole is tasked with ensuring dependable delivery of Gearhouse’s solutions and services to its growing, North American media and entertainment customer base. The company provides outside broadcast, equipment rental, systems

integration, RF, equipment sales and event communications to high-profile broadcasters, production companies and rights holders worldwide.

Prior to joining Gearhouse, Jerry worked as a freelance technical producer, serving such clients as AXSTV, ESL Gaming, KTLA Channel 5, Hollywood Riviera Studios and Vista Studios. He also spent five years as vice president of Technical Production Sales and Marketing at Hollywood Center Studios and held senior roles at 3555 Hayden Studios, AOL, GlobeCast and Warner Bros.

With its wide range of services, in-house expertise and the adoption of new technologies, Cole says that Gearhouse Broadcast USA “is fast-establishing itself as a major player in North America, particularly on the West Coast.”

Following extensive investment secured by its parent company Gravity Media Group from TowerBrook Capital Partners, Gearhouse Broadcast USA introduced three new mobile production units into the North American market; Columbus, its L.A.-based 4K mobile unit, and Skye and Iona, two multipurpose mobile production units serving the East Coast.

According to Gearhouse Broadcast USA’s President Michael Harabin, having a robust, flexible and effective operations team in place is essential to delivering the company’s meticulous level of service and its expansion plans. He called Cole “extremely knowledgeable, a proven problem solver and well-known and respected within the LA production community.”

[Want more information like this? Subscribe to our newsletter and get it delivered right to your inbox.]