Gear Guide for NAB 2015

LAS VEGAS—The following is a compilation of around 125 technologies that will be on display at the 2015 NAB Show in Las Vegas next week. They are fielded from as many as 1,000 press releases and product announcements and is current as of April 7, 2015.
Gear presented by category can be found for satellite and remote, editing and graphics, lighting and batteries, transmission, furniture, test and measurement, audio, storage and recording, signal processing, monitors, cable and fiber, camera support gear, switchers and routers, automation, lenses and cameras.
Adder to Feature KVM Over IP Solutions
Adder Technology will feature the AdderLink Infinity 2020, one of its newest high performance IP-based KVM solutions.
Apantac to Launch 4K/UHD Multiviewer
Apantac will launch its new T# (T Sharp) multiviewer series.
Archion to Debut High-Performance Shared Storage
Archion will debut two collaborative-shared storage products: the EditStor Omni for 4K, 6K and 8K media workflows, and the Collaborate storage appliance for Adobe Creative Cloud.
Artel to Introduce Media Transport Products
Digilink Lite is a line of pre-configured, low-cost, plug-and-play media transport solutions designed for broadcast and professional A/V applications.
ATX to Demo SimplifIPTV System
ATX will demonstrate its SimplifIPTV system, part of its end-to-end IPTV platform for private video networks.
Autoscript to Showcase Teleprompter Remote Control Display
Autoscript will showcase a new display remote control feature on its 19-inch E.P.I.C. (Enhanced Prompting Information Centre) 19 teleprompter, at right.
Aveco to Demo News Production Automation
Aveco will demo its Astra Studio 3 multi-studio news production automation system.
Aviwest to Showcase New Digital Mobile Newsgathering Server
Aviwest will showcase a new version of its Digital Mobile Newsgathering studio server.
Axon to Showcase 4K and Ethernet Solutions
Axon will showcase 4K and Ethernet infrastructure solutions.
Barnfind to Launch Signal Transport Products
Barnfind Technologies will launch new products for its BarnOne multi-functional, signal neutral transport platform.
BBS Lighting to Premiere Remote Phosphor LED Kits
BBS Lighting will premiere Pipeline System Remote Phosphor LED lights.
Bluebell Opticom to Show Signal Transport Over Fiber
Bluebell Opticom Ltd will show the ShaxX fiber-optic solution for fixed and remote applications, at left.
Broadcast Pix to Introduce Mobile Production System
Broadcast Pix will introduce Roadie, a mobile integrated production switcher that provides a HD production workflow with built-in HD streaming and recording.
Broadpeak to Demo ‘CDN-in-a-Box’
Broadpeak will demonstrate its CDN-in-a-Box solution, which dramatically simplifies deployment of video streaming services.
Canon to Demo HD and Cinema Imaging Solutions
Canon will display its Canon Cinema, HD Video and DSLR cameras, and show broadcast HDTV lenses such as the new HJ24ex7.5B HD ENG lens, and Cinema Lenses, including the Cine-Servo 50-1000mm with a T5.0-8.9 lens.
ChryonHego to Showcase Live Graphics Solutions
ChryonHego will introduce several innovative live graphics solutions for broadcast news, sports, and weather.
ChyronHego to Unveil Studio MediaMaker for Production Automation
ChyronHego will unveil Studio MediaMaker, a new platform for streamlining broadcast production.
Cinegy to Launch Multicam Ingest Solution
Cinegy will launch Cinegy Capture Pro Version 10, illustrated right.
Cisco to Demo Frame-Accurate IP Video Switching
Using a non-specialized IP router, Cisco will demonstrate frame-accurate streamed video switching.
Clear-Com to Show Trio of Products
FreeSpeak II is a digital wireless intercom system for large scale deployments. It operates in multiple license-free DECT bands from 1.897-1.933GHz. FreeSpeak can serve as a standalone system or combine with Eclipse HX matrices.
Cobham to Feature HD Transmitter and Receiver
RF Specialist Cobham will feature its Solo 8 miniature transmitter and NanoVue HD receiver for remote capture.
Cobalt to Introduce Dual-Channel Test Signal Generator
Cobalt Digital will introduce the 9960-TG2-REF1 3G/HD/SD-SDI dual-channel test signal generator card, which fits into the popular openGear system.
Colbalt Digital to Highlight openGear, Blue Box
Cobalt Digital will show expanded product lines compatible with both the openGear Modular Terminal Gear and Blue Box Group BBG-1000 Series platforms.
Comark to Unveil Solid State Broadband Transmitter
Comark Communications LLC will unveil Parallax—a next-generation medium and high power, liquid-cooled solid state transmitter—at the 2015 NAB Show.
Cooke Optics to Launch Anamorphic/i Lenses
Cooke Optics will launch its new 25mm and 135mm Anamorphic/i lenses, which were first announced at last year’s IBC Show, illustrated at right.
CSI to Unveil Fiber Optic Transmission Solution
Communications Specialties, Inc. will unveil the SDI Flex Series at the 2015 NAB Show.
DAC to Debut Cloud Storage and 8TB Disk Drives
Disk Archive Corporation will debut a Hybrid Cloud Storage Solution and support for 8TB Archive Disk Drives.
Dalet to Showcase Future-proof MAM Workflows
Dalet’s Amberfin transcoding platform now has support for high-quality down-conversion from UHD to HD/SD in its scalable, fault-tolerant Amberfin Dark transcoding tool.
DAS to Showcase Audio Management Solutions
Two-part AMS system consists of a DAS audio message controller (AMC) and multiplayer.
Datavideo to Unveil Slate of Products
Datavideo will be showing two new video switchers, the SE-700 four input HD video switcher and the SE-1200MU is a six input HD video switcher that can be controlled remotely while streaming the multiview.
Dejero Announces Live+ Control for Cloud-Based Video Management
Dejero introduced the Live+ Control cloud-based management, monitoring, and reporting tool. Live+ Control.
Dejero to Debut Mobile ENG Transmitter
Dejero will showcase the GoBox mobile transmitter for newsgathering and its Live+ NewsBook for Mac.
Dejero Introduces Live+ EnGo
Dejero has launched its new product, Live+ EnGo, shown right, a compact camera-mounted or wearable transmitter for remote video acquisition that encodes H.264 video and transmits it over multiple IP networks.
Digital Glue to Show Digital Integration Solutions
Digital Glue will be at four partners’ booths promoting a range of digital integration solutions.
Digital Nirvana to Debut New Social Media Monitoring Features
New features in v2.0 include virtual machine download, radio program monitoring and recording, and the ability to publish audio/video content to social media platforms.
Digital Nirvana to Showcase Incident Logging
Digital Nirvana will showcase the integration of its media management platform with Pikolo Systems’ Incident Tracker.
Dugan to Showcase Live Mic Management
The company will showcase three new products for managing live microphones in unscripted talking situations: the Dugan Model M, Dugan Model N and Dugan Model K.
EEG to Spotlight Cloud-Driven Captioning Workflow
EEG plans to spotlight Courier and Scribe at this year’s NAB Show.
Elemental to Debut Software Defined Video Solutions
Elemental Technologies will debut software defined video solutions revolutionizing multiscreen content delivery and enabling new services, product offerings and revenue opportunities.
EVS to Showcase 4K/UHD XT3 Production Server
EVS will show many products for live production, including its XT3 server, at left.
Exterity to Unveil ‘Beyond the LAN’ Solutions
These products enable companies to integrate bring-your-own-device capabilities within their existing enterprise IP network and video solutions.
Fairlight to Spotlight 3D Audio Workspace
With growing demand for 3D immersive sound, Fairlight will show its ground-breaking 3D Audio Workspace (3DAW) at the 2015 NAB Show.
Faroudja to Unveil Video Bitrate Reducer
Faroudja Enterprises will demonstrate how its encoder-independent F1 video bitrate reducer platform can lower video bandwidth while preserving quality through all current compression standards.
FFV to Debut Replay and Time-shift Recorder
FFV will introduce Studio Pro Replay—a compact replay and time-shift digital JPEG2000 video recorder.
For-A to Debut 4K Production Switcher
The HVS-2000 supports SD, HD, 3G and 4K productions, and up to 48 inputs/18 outputs or 40 inputs/22 outputs, at left.
Globecast to Announce Two New Media Facilities
Globecast, a global content contribution, media management and distribution company, will announce two new U.S.-based Media Factories.
Haivision to Showcase Media Management and Streaming
Haivision’s solutions help broadcasters and enterprises contribute, manage and distribute media content for backhaul, monitoring and online live video publishing.
Harmonic to Debut Advanced UHD Media Processors
Harmonic will showcase its new Electra X family of advanced media processors, the industry’s first encoder platform to support live, full-frame, frame-pipeline (full-GOP) and Ultra HD (UHD) encoding.
Henry Engineering to Debut Zero-Delay Audio Distribution System
Henry Engineering will debut the new AES Digital DA 2X4, a zero-delay distribution system for digital audio signals, at the 2015 NAB Show.
Hitachi to Demo 4K Broadcast Camera
Hitachi Kokusai will demonstrate its SK-UHD4000 broadcast 4K Ultra-HDTV camera, shown at left.
Imagine Communications Rolls Out Cloud-Based Multiplatform Distribution
Imagine Communications has combined its respective parts to create a virtual end-to-end pathway for multiformat, multiplatform distribution.
I-Movix to Demo 4K Ultra Slow Motion
I-Movix will demonstrate the industry’s first 4K ultra slow motion system for shooting at frame rates of up to 1000/fps.
IMT Brings Nucomm Radome, Diversity Receiver, New Transmitter
IMT has a trio of new products that it will be showcasing the Nucomm Central Integrated Radome System x6, the Nucomm DR3 diversity receiver and the Nucomm Live-Action Point-of-View Transmitter with camera.
Ikegami to Exhibit Super Hi Vision 8K
Ikegami will exhibit extremely high-resolution Super Hi Vision 8K technology.
Izotope to Highlight Post-Centric Audio Tools
New tools enable content creators to deliver more consistent and compliant levels, stems, and surround channels.
Joseph Electronics Launches Shadow Box
Joseph Electronics has introduced the Shadow Box, right, the latest addition to the Caddie series of fiber-optic interfaces. Shadow Box allows remote camera crews to expand their A/V signal options when only hybrid cable is available.
Larcan Rises Again in Time for 2015 NAB Show
Eight months after closing their doors, Larcan is set to return after being purchased by Unique Broadband Systems Ltd.
Logitek to Demo Dense-Node AoIP Networking
Logitek will demonstrate networked routers featuring dense-node AoIP architecture at the 2015 NAB Show.
Magewell and MVD Release New Slate of Products
Chinese-based developer Magewell Electronic Corp. and its American distribution partner, Mobile Video Devices, have announced the release of four new products—the Gen2 PCIe Capture Cards, the XI100DME-MINI PCIe capture card, a redesigned version of the USB3.0 HDMI and HD/SDI dongles and a driver-free version of the USB 3.0 Pro capture box.
Manfrotto to Debut Follow Focus
Manfrotto will debut its first follow focus, the MVA511FF, which incorporates a mechanism engineered to eliminate backlash and any play between follow focus and lens movement.
Marquis and Pronology to Launch Avid Export Solution
Solution combines Pronology's media asset management platform with Marquis' Medway workflow automation software, which transfers and converts media between Avid environments.
Masstech to highlight Media Management Workflow Solutions
Masstech Group will highlight two media management and workflow solutions: Masstech for News and Masstech for Enterprise.
Matrox Video to Showcase Video Streaming
Matrox Video will showcase Matrox Monarch HD, a compact H.264 encoder for streaming live events and recording mastering-quality versions for post-event editing.
Matthews to Introduce Next Gen Lighting Stands
The new grey-colored Vator III stands offer improvements over the previous generation of black-colored Vator II stands.
Mediaproxy to Feature Remote Backup and Disaster Recovery
At the 2015 NAB Show, Mediaproxy Pty. Ltd. will feature updates to its Logserver suite, including the addition of Logserver Access for cloud-based remote backup and disaster recovery.
Miller Camera to Debut Tripod System
Miller Camera Support, LLC, will debut its Cineline 70 Tripod System at left.
MOG Technologies Reveal New Live Streaming Device
MOG Technologies is set to present its new live streaming device, the mxfSpeedRail wXtream, at the 2015 NAB Show.
Multidyne to Debut 4K Fiber Transport
Multidyne will debut its SilverBack 4K5 fiber-optic system for 4K Quad-Link 3G camcorders.
Netapp to Feature High-Performance SAN 2015 2015 NAB Show
Netapp will show several high-performance storage products at the 2015 NAB Show, including its E5600 Series SAN.
Nexidia Announces Dialogue Search v2.0
Nexidia has announced the latest version of its Dialogue Search, a system that is able to search for any spoken word or phrase across media libraries.
NOA to Spotlight High Performance Ingest Systems
NOA will spotlight its high-performance ingest systems.
Nugen Audio to Showcase Loudness Mangement
Nugen Audio will showcase its Loudness Toolkit 2.
Omnia to Feature New Processors
Omnia, a Telos Alliance brand, has announced that they will present three new processors; the Omnia.7, Voco 8 and Omnia.9sg.
Orad to Present 3D Pre-Visualization
Orad will present a 3D pre-visualization tool for broadcasters.
PAG to Launch Li-Ion Battery Charger
PAG will launch the new Paglink PL16 Gold Mount Charger, shown left.
Panasonic Debuts ‘TAP’ Camera System to Complement PTZ Cameras
Panasonicis introducing a “tap-assist” camera control system, the AW-HEA10, right, that simplifies and enhances remote control shooting with two of the company’s pan/tilt/zoom cameras, the AW-HE130 and AW-HE40.
PESA Releases Live Series Streaming System
PESA Live Series, a system for private and webcast presentations, is now officially available.
PESA to Introduce Blade System
Housed in a 2 RU chassis, the PBS holds up to 10 cards and is controlled through the Cattrax, PESA’s Windows-based system control software.
PESA Unveils openGear Encoding Cards
PESA has announced two new openGear C22 encoding/decoding cards, the C22-OG supports RTSP and RTMP streams and the C22-OG-T supports MPEG transport streams.
Phabrix to Introduce 4K UHDTV Test and Measurement
Phabrix will introduce its new Qx for 4K UHDTV test and measurement at the 2015 NAB Show.
Plura to Unveil High-Brightness 7-Inch LCD Monitor
The monitors, right, are designed for ENG field monitoring under extreme sunlight conditions or a high-brightness environment inside a sports stadium.
Primestream to Debut High-Density Ingest and Playout
Primestream will debut Fork v5.0 and Xchange Suite v4.0 at the 2015 NAB Show.
Promax to Debut Extreme Storage
Extreme generates twice the disk bandwidth of the previous system and supports up to 10 concurrent streams of ProRes 422 HQ Ultra HD.
Qligent to Feature Cloud-Based Media Monitoring
As a provider of cloud-based, enterprise-level media monitoring and analysis, Qligent will feature monitoring-as-a-service (MaaS) at the 2015 NAB Show.
Quantel, Snell to Demo SDI to IP Transition Solutions
Quantel and Snell will demonstrate a complete IP system—including routing, production switching, processing and playout.
Quantum to Showcase Shared Storage
Quantum now offers Quantum Q-Cloud Archive, which seamlessly extends its Stornext workflow capabilities to the cloud.
Rascular to Highlight Automated Device Control
Company will highlight its partnership with Harmonic.
RCS to Spotlight Soccer Analysis Tools for Sportscasts
Reality Check Systems will spotlight the latest iteration of its Launchpad interactive touchscreen solution that simplifies advanced soccer analysis for greater viewer engagement during live broadcasts.
RCS to Debut New Version of LaunchPad
Reality Check Systems will feature its latest edition of LaunchPad, ilustrated right, an interactive touchscreen that helps provide analysis for live soccer broadcasts.
Red Digital Cinema to Unveil Weapon
Red Digital Cinema has announced it will unveil its latest digital camera in the Dragon sensor family, Red Weapon.
Riedel to Show Live Skype for Broadcast Solution
The STX-200 is a reliable, single-box solution for bringing live contributions from reporters and viewers into live programming.
Rohde & Schwarz to Preview 4K Ingest and Production Server
Rohde & Schwarz will preview its new R&S Venice 4K ingest and production server at the 2015 NAB Show.
Rohde & Schwarz to Demo Venice 4K Entertainment
The Venice 4K enables TV studios to set up file-based studio production workflows in 4K which resemble HD workflows.
RUSHWORKS to Unveil Live Production Streaming System
TalkingPoints provides tools to capture and stream live presentations using up to three pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras.
Schneider Optics Introduces Camera Mount for Sony FS7
Schneider Optics will introduce the Chrosziel LWS shoulder mount that contours Sony PXW-FS7 cameras, at left.
SGL to Spotlight Integration with Avid Interplay Web Services
SGL will spotlight the recent integration of its content archive and storage management software with Avid Interplay Web Services, giving customers a fully integrated media asset management and archive solution.
SGO to Present Video Effects Compositing
SGO will present real-time visual effects compositing, color grading and post finishing software at the 2015 NAB Show.
SmallHD Introduces New Viewfinder
The Sidefinder is a 5-inch, fold out, full HD display for use as a field monitor.
Sonnet to Unveil Single-Slot Thunderbolt 2 to PCIe Expansion Chassis
Sonnet will unveil the new single-slot Echo Express SE I, the latest addition to its Echo Express line of Thunderbolt 2-to-PCIe expansion chassis systems.
Sony Expands 4K Push at NAB Show
The Sony exhibit—although slightly downsized from year’s past, will still be the largest booth at the show—will highlight new technologies for every area of broadcast and production—from 4K to IP to wireless streaming.
Sony and StorageDNA Team on Archive Storage
Sony and StorageDNA have announced the combination of their Optical Disc Archive and DNA Evolution to create a turnkey nearline and archive storage system for digital camera master content.
StorageDNA Showcases DNA Evolution 4.0 for 4K Media Workflows
The DNA Evolution 4.0 is designed to repurpose and monetize archived content.
Studer to Highlight Vista Software Update
Harman's Studer will highlight its 5.2 software release, which adds many new features and capabilities to Studer Vista X, Vista V, Vista 1 and Vista 5 M3 digital consoles.
Teamcast to Unveil Satellite Products with CID Management
Teamcast will unveil two satellite transmission products that offer CID (Carrier ID) management.
Tedial Unveils Enhanced MAM functionality
Tedial will unveil Tedial Evolution, a version of its Tarsys media asset management (MAM) platform that significantly extends MAM functionality.
Telestream to Launch Dynamic Ad Insertion
Telestream will launch Vantage Dynamic Ad Insertion, a content preparation system that produces and distributes ad-ready content for on-demand video.
Telestream Announces New Time Adjustment Tool
Telestream is set to reveal its new time adjustment tool, the Tempo.
Tektronix to Highlight 4K Waveform Monitors
Tektronix will highlight the WRM/WVR8000 series of waveform monitors and rasterizers.
Thomson Video Networks to Debut Next-Gen Video Delivery
Thomson will debut Behind Every Screen, a unified video delivery infrastructure that mixes on-premises and cloud-based resources to support broadcast and OTT streaming of SD, HD and Ultra HD content on every screen.
Triveni to Showcase EPG Cloud Service
Triveni Digital will showcase a cloud-based version of its GuideBuilder metadata generation platform that allows broadcasters to easily and cost-effectively create electronic program guide (EPG) metadata for all their DTV signals.
TSL Products to Debut Integrated Display Systems
TSL Products will debut Integrated Display Systems, with control and display tools developed by strategic partner IPE Products.
TV Logic to Debut 4K UHD Reference Display
TV Logic will debut the new LUM-310A Ultra HD Monitor at the 2015 NAB Show.
Venera to Highlight Advanced QC Tools
Venera Technologies will highlight its Pulsar automated file-based QC solution, which automates content QC processing from ingest through delivery.
Vidcheck to Demo Automated QC
Vidcheck will demonstrate the latest versions of its Vidchecker and Vidfixer product suites for file-based automated quality control and correction.
Videssence to Unveil LED Soft Lighting
Videssence will unveil its new Vidfill VF100 100-watt LED soft light that performs like a quartz.
Vitec Launches Portable HEVC Encoding and Streaming Appliance
Vitec has announced that it will unveil a portable HEVC hardware encoder at the 2015 NAB Show, the MGW Ace, picture right.
Vizrt to Show 4k Graphics and Video Workflow
Viz One media asset management now manages and distributes 4K video content.
Vizrt to Highlight Fifth Generation MAM System
Vizrt will show the new functionality and integrations for version 5.7 of its media asset management system, Viz One.
Vizrt Demos Live 4K Graphics with Red Digital Cinema and Ncam
Vizrt, Red Digital Cinema and Ncam have combined for a presentation on how high precision, immersive graphics integrated with live 4K pictures can be achieved with a handheld camera.
Volicon Releases Observer OTT
Volicon is releasing Observer OTT, an over-the-top A/V service monitor that gives broadcasters a way to capture content delivered over IP networks and then verify the streams with FCC regulations.
Volicon to Show Archiver and Multiviewer
Volicon will present two new products for its Observer Media Intelligence platform, the Archiver option for long-term storage and Multiviewer for access to multiple live or recorded programs alongside frame-accurate data on a monitor wall, desktop, laptop or other display.
Vsoft to Show Microwave Software Products
Vsoft Communications will show Microwave Pro 2, a software product that performs frequency searches for the part 101 and broadcast auxiliaries frequencies.
Winmedia to Showcase TV/Radio Web and Mobile Tools
Winmedia will showcase Winmedia Web, a new solution for creating website and mobile applications.
Worldnow to Unveil Cloud-based Channel-in-a-Box
Worldnow will unveil its Channel-in-a-Box intelligent cloud-based virtualized broadcast platform at the 2015 NAB Show.
Zylight Unveils On-Camera LED Light
Zylight will unveil Newz, left, a compact on-camera light for ENG and other run-and-gun shooting applications.
