G&D DVICenter optimizes workflow

The new DVICenter from Guntermann & Drunck is designed to optimize studio workflow and declutter the workspace in studios or OB vans.

The KVM DVI matrix switch permits multiple users, each equipped with only keyboard, mouse and display, to simultaneously access a series of computers that can even use different platforms.

Applying the new matrix switch provides maximum flexibility to the studio infrastructure because each workstation can now be deployed for different tasks. The included extender functionality saves studio space because computers can now be placed into a dedicated server room.

The DVICenter also enables engineers and IT administrators to service and configure the connected computers without disturbing studio or post-production operatives.

With the new DVICenter, DVI signals can be processed by a matrix switch. The KVM broadcast solution provides a DVI resolution of 1920 x 1200 at 60Hz. Distances of up to 1837ft over Cat cable can be bridged with no loss of quality. Transmission via fiber optics is also supported.

The company will feature the DVICenter at Broadcast Video Expo, Feb. 15-17, in London.