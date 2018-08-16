GatesAir Taps Yee to Lead APAC Sales Efforts

CINCINNATI — GatesAir has named Jacky Yee as its new head of Asia-Pacific sales.

Yee will be based in Singapore and will report to President and International Managing Director Rich Redmond. In his new role, he will lead a team of four regional sales managers.

Earlier in his career, Yee worked as Southeast Asia sales manager for the communications division of Harris Broadcast. He also has held regional and director-level sales roles with Tektronix, Extron Electronics, Grass Valley Group and Snell Advanced Media during his two decades in the industry.

“Having witnessed the transition of analog to digital TV broadcasting in the APAC region from day one, I’m acutely aware of how regional regulatory initiatives have divided the implementation phases,” Yee said in the announcement. “Because of this, I see many opportunities to grow GatesAir’s television business across the Asia-Pacific subregions and emerging countries, while continuing to refresh FM infrastructure and advance digital radio.”

