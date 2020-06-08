GatesAir Promotes Parikh to Vice President of Engineering

CINCINNATI—GatesAir has announced that Keyur Parikh, the director and vice president/general manager of the company’s Intraplex Product Group, will take over the role of vice president of engineering from the retiring Tony Kobrinetz, effective immediately.

Parikh will now report directly to GatesAir CEO Bruce Swail. He now has responsibilities across engineering team management and system software development for all product lines.

Parikh has spent more than 15 years with the Intraplex business unit, including the last three years as its director and vice president/general manager. He is credited as the chief architect of the Intraplex IP networking products, including the Intraplex NetXpress, IP Link family of codecs and Intraplex Ascent. He was given Radio World’s Industry Innovator Award in 2017.

“Keyur performed an excellent job managing a fully integrated Intraplex business unit while maintaining the brand’s industry leadership position,” said Swail. “His extensive background in software development and systems engineering is consistent with GatesAir’s continued product evolution from hardware to software-oriented platforms. We congratulate Keyur on his new position and responsibilities, and are confident that his expertise will continue to diversify and expand GatesAir’s product portfolio for years to come.”

GatesAir has also announced that Ted Lantz will take over the role of vice president and general manager, Radio and Intraplex Product Groups, from Parikh.