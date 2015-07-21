GatesAir Expands Presence in India

CINCINNATTI - GatesAir and its India channel partner Horizon Broadcast LLC have announced that they will open a state-of-the-art service center in Gurgaon, India to improve customer service and broadcaster support throughout the region. GatesAir has also appointed Anil Bhardwaj as regional sales manager.

Anil Bhardwaj

Horizon Broadcast will open and manage the service center, relocating from its existing Delhi service center to provide after-sales service and support to GatesAir customers.

Meanwhile, Bhardwaj will work from the GatesAir’s New Dehli office and will report to Jhonny Maround, GatesAir’s regional sales manager for the Middle East and South Asia based in Beirut, Lebanon. Bhardwaj will build relationships with new and existing customers, as well as coordinate with the local service center to meet customer needs.

GatesAir is a provider of over-the-air content delivery technologies for TV and radio broadcasters.