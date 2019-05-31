GatesAir Acquires Transmission Systems Provider ONEtastic

CINCINNATI—GatesAir is bringing ONEtastic under its banner, announcing that it has acquired the Italian-based company that provides television and digital radio transmission systems.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Brescia, Italy, ONEtastic develops television, digital radio and RF systems for broadcast, telecom, scientific and government verticals. It’s work with high-efficiency, low-power TV and DAB radio transmitters is expected to complement GatesAir’s range of transmission offerings. It will also strengthen GatesAir’s presence in Europe.

“The acquisition of ONEtastic underscores our commitment to the broadcast market and accelerates the investments we are making in our transmission portfolio,” said Bruce D. Swail, GatesAir CEO. “The unique, innovative and award-winning products and technologies from ONEtastic add new capabilities to our portfolio and complement our transmission and transport platforms.”

GatesAir plans to retain the entire ONEtastic staff in Brescia, though under the new name GatesAir S.r.l. ONEtastic CEO Luca Saleri will serve as the general manager of GatesAir S.r.l. ONEtastic founder Carlo Bombelli is also slated to contribute to GatesAir moving forward.