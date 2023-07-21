G&D Will Show New Products in VisionXS Range at IBC2023

German KVM manufacturer Guntermann & Drunck GmbH (G&D) has announced that its presence at this year’s IBC2023 will once again fit in nicely with the show’s focus on tech innovation, the future of the broadcast industry and this year’s IBC theme: "Transforming Media. Changing Perceptions."

In particular, G&D will be presenting “innovative solutions for the interaction of broadcast and IT.” Those include the expansion of G&D’s VisionXS product range and other innovations.

In terms of the VisionXS products, G&D reported that the high-performance KVM extenders in the series are matrix compatible and offer a wide range of valuable features for the optimal user experience. The systems are available for classic transmission as well as for KVM-over-IP environments.

With 10G data transmission technology for an even better user experience and resolutions up to 4K, VisionXS combines great functionality and performance in a small housing. For this series, which is being continuously developed further, the manufacturer also relies on their proven, lossless bluedeccompression, which enables authentic, pixel-perfect video experiences.

In addition to the already available DP-UHR variants for resolutions up to 4096 × 2160 @ 60 Hz, the product range is now complemented by the new DP-HR variants for resolutions up to 2560 × 1600 @ 60 Hz.

In addition, it will be showing dual-head for better ergonomics and more flexibility.

The VisionXS-DP-HR- and VisionXS-IP-DP-HR variants are also available with two display port connectors for multi-monitor applications. This makes it possible to operate up to two monitors at the same time while saving cabling effort and additional hardware by using only one transmission port. On the user side, the new option ensures better ergonomics and greater flexibility at workstations.

Simplified installation with PoE variants will also be shown. The new variants supporting Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) allows power to be supplied to the device using the transmission port. This not only reduces the planning and installation effort, the extender can also be secured twice against failures: The device is connected via both the main power supply and the network cable, providing redundancy in case one power supply fails. This guarantees maximum operational safety and reliability during continuous operation.

Another innovation on display will be the VisionXS with Type-C connection.

The latest additions to the VisionXS family are the VisionXS Type-C computer modules. These revolutionary products enable modern sources to be incorporated, such as USB-C computers, notebooks, tablets and even smartphones, following the trend towards an improved and universal USB standard.

G&D will also be showing PersonalWorkplace-Controller: The multi-talent for every control room

The PersonalWorkplace-Controller offers users integrated and flexible access to all required data at a single workplace. Modified arrangements of operating processes also significantly improve workplace ergonomics. Displaying multiple computer sources in real time on one large monitor, and thus providing latency-free operation of multiple computers from a single console facilitates work processes immensely. In addition, the high image quality and unlimited flexibility in arranging sources provide great added value. This allows active work areas and monitoring areas to be ergonomically set up on larger screens.