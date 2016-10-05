‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Outlander’ Lead HPA Awards TV Nominees

LOS ANGELES—HBO’s “Game of Thrones” set records at the most recent Emmy Awards back in September, now it looks to continue that dominance at the Hollywood Professional Association’s HPA 2016 Awards. The annual awards recognize achievement in editing, sound, visual effects and color grading for television, commercials and feature films. And on the TV side, “GoT” led all shows with three total nominations, followed by two for both Starz’s “Outlander” and HBO’s “Vinyl.”

Below is the full list of television nominees. For the complete list, including film and commercials, click here.

Outstanding Color Grading:



“Vinyl – E.A.B” – Steven Bonder, Deluxe/Encore NY

“Fargo – The Myth of Sysiphus” – Mark Kueper, Technicolor

“Outlander – Faith” – Steven Porter, MTI Film

“Gotham – By Fire” – Paul Westerbeck, Encore Hollywood

“Show Me a Hero – Part 1” – Sam Daley, Technicolor PostWorks NY

Outstanding Editing:



“Body Team 12” – David Darg, RYOT Films

“Underground – The Macon 7” – Zack Arnold, Ian Tan, Sony Pictures Television

“Vinyl – Pilot” – David Tedeschi

“Roots – Night One” – Martin Nicholson, ACE; Greg Babor

“Game of Thrones – Battle of the Bastards” – Tim Porter, ACE

Outstanding Sound:



“Outlander – Prestonpans” – Nello Tori, Alan Decker, NBCUniversal Post Sound

“Game of Thrones - Battle of the Bastards” – Tim Kimmel, MPSE; Paula Fairfield; Mathew Waters, CAS; Onnalee Blank, CAS; Bradley C. Katona, Paul Bercovitch, Formosa Group

“Preacher – See” – Richard Yawn, Mark Linden, Tara Paul, Sony Sound

“Marco Polo – One Hundred Eyes” – David Paterson, Roberto Fernandez, Alexa Zimmerman, Glenfield Payne, Rachel Chancey, Harbor Picture Company

“House of Cards – Chapter 45” – Jeremy Molod, Ren Klyce, Nathan Nance, Scott R. Lewis, Jonathan Stevens, Skywalker Sound

Outstanding Visual Effects:



“Supergirl – Pilot” – Armen V. Kevorkian, Andranik Taranyan, Gevork Babityan, Elaina Scott, Art Sayan, Encore VFX

“Ripper Street – The Strangers’ Home” – Ed Bruce, Nicholas Murphy, Denny Cahill, John O’Connell, Screen Scene

“Black Sails –XXI” Erik Henry, Starz; Matt Dougan, Digital Domain; Martin Ogren, Jens Tenland, Nicklas Andersson, ILP

“The Flash – Guerilla Warfare” – Armen V. Kevorkian, Thomas J. Conners, Andranik Taranyan, Gevork Babityan, Jason Shulman, Encore VFX

“Game of Thrones – Battle of the Bastards” – Joe Bauer, Eric Carney, Fire & Blood Productions; Derek Spears, Rhythm & Hues Studios; Glenn Melenhorst, Iloura; Matthew Rouleau, Rodeo FX

Special awards, including the 2016 Lifetime Achievement Award and Charles S. Swartz Award, have been previously announced.

HPA will announce the winners during the 11th annual HPA Awards gala on Nov. 17 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.