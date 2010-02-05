Gallaudet University adds Ross switcher for student production

Gallaudet University, a school for the deaf and hard-of-hearing in Washington, D.C., is now using a Ross Video CrossOver 12 SD/HD video production switcher for its student-run production operations. Students produce various local news, information and entertainment programs, and assist in the production of materials for use in classrooms, as public service or for distance education.

The school’s video department now has a Ross Vision and CrossOver switcher and a full complement of RossGear as part of its production workflow.

The CrossOver’s simplicity and functionality helps students become familiar with live studio production techniques involving multiple cameras and other sources. CrossOver also serves as a stepping stone for students who wish to move toward using the Vision production switcher in Gallaudet’s main facility where it is currently used for campus announcing and information sharing.