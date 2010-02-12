Fujinon supports its lenses in Vancouver

Fujinon USA has set up a Technical Service Center in downtown Vancouver to support its gear at the 2010 Winter Games. This on-site presence will help the thousands of shooters using Fujinon lenses, both handheld and on rigs of all kinds, throughout all of the various sports venues.

The Fujinon Technical Service Center is located at Genesis Integration/Matrix Video, 123 West 7th Ave., Vancouver, BC Y5Y 1L8.

Matrix Video will offer its services until Feb. 28, 2010.