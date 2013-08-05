Fujinon 85-300MM Cabrio Wins Cine Gear Expo Award
WAYNE, N.J.— A panel of industry experts at Cine Gear Expo honored Fujifilm North America for the best new product in the camera technology category. The company received a 2013 Cine Gear Expo Technical Award for its PL 85-300mm (model ZK3.5x85) Cabrio lens.
The Fujinon PL 85-300 zoom lens was designed to offer optical performance in both the center of the image and in the corners of the frame. The PL 85-300’s longer lens makes it ideal for professional cinematographers and videographers. It offers a focal length of 85-220mm at T2.9 and 300mm at T4.0, with 200-degree focus rotation.
The lightweight Fujinon PL 85-300 features a detachable servo drive unit, to use as a standard PL lens or as an ENG-style lens. The digital servo’s 16-bit encoding assures operators that all lens data output is extremely accurate. The lens is equipped with flange focal distance adjustment, self-aligning servo drive, a macro function for extreme close-up focus, and coverage of a 31.5mm diagonal sensor. PL 85-300 can be controlled using cinema industry standard wireless controllers, as well as existing Fujinon wired and wireless units.
