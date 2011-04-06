FUJIFILM to unveil DigiPower servo control system

FUJIFILM North America will introduce a new ergonomically designed DigiPower servo control system for its Select and Premier Series as well as a wireless control system for all of its 2-D and 3-D lenses at the 2011 NAB Show.

The new digital servo control system’s ergonomic design includes improved space for finger placement and a wider hand strap for increased support. It also features lower power consumption and reduced backlash for an extremely precise and steady zoom movement. The newly designed servo control system is designed for Fujinon’s Select Series of 2/3in and 1/2in lenses (ZA/ZS line) and Premier Series of 2/3in and 1/2in HDTV lenses (HA/HS range).

The new WL-325A wireless control includes a transmitter and a receiver. It is available for all Fujinon DigiPower 2-D and 3-D lenses and can operate a lens smoothly and quickly from up to 300ft away.

See Fujinon at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth C7525.