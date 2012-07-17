FUJIFILM Optical Devices releases multilanguage OptCal lens calculator app

FUJIFILM North America Optical Devices Division released a new version of its OptCal Select-a-Lens calculator, which adds support for a variety of languages, including German, French, Italian, Japanese, Chinese, Spanish and Portuguese. The new app is available for use on iPhones and Android devices, as well as iPad mobile tablets.

Customers can access OptCal v4.1 for free. The new, multilingual version became available on the Apple App Store and Android Market as of July 11.

Developed in 2005, OptCal is a tool that takes the guesswork out of lens selection. It helps photographers calculate various lens formulas — such as field of view, angle of view and depth of field — and it can compare those values when switching between lens formats and camera image sizes. OptCal will allow the user to calculate formulas for 2/3in, 1/2in, 1/3in, PL mount and CCTV C-mount lenses for broadcast, digital cinematography and security applications.