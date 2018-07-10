fuboTV Taps Geir Magnusson Jr. as CTO

NEW YORK—fuboTV, a U.S. live streaming TV service covering news, entertainment and more than 30,000 sporting events per year, has added Geir Magnusson Jr. to its management team as chief technology officer. Magnusson is based in fuboTV’s New York City headquarters.

Magnusson is tasked with accelerating the pace of fuboTV’s tech development and operations and building on the technology powering the streaming platform. He will set the company’s technical strategy and focus on scaling out systems and infrastructure to ensure the platform continues to be ready for future growth. Magnusson is expected to drive development of critical differentiating technologies in the areas of personalization, machine learning and video technology.

He brings three decades of experience leading product and engineering for a number of software companies and tech startups. Prior to fuboTV, Magnusson co-founded Sourcepoint Technologies in 2015 and was its chief technology officer until 2017. He previously spent two years at AppNexus, most recently as chief technology officer.

