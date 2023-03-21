FuboTV Rebrands as Fubo with New Ad Campaign

NEW YORK—FuboTV Inc. is rebranding its consumer-facing products as Fubo and is kicking off a national ad campaign as part of the new branding.

The nationwide campaign stars 15-time NBA All-Star, NBA Champion and Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett and veteran NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez and is co-produced by Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Productions.

“FuboTV has grown in size and scope, with multiple brands under our global umbrella, since we launched our core cable TV replacement product in 2015,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, Fubo. “Alongside our continued growth, our consumers have affectionately shortened our name to Fubo and we feel that name represents the premium media brand we are today. We’re building on this momentum with an updated visual identity and new ad campaign, created in partnership with Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort, to continue to drive profitable growth as we head into baseball season.”

The new brand logos will roll out across Fubo’s products and apps over the coming months.

Launching amid the World Baseball Classic and the start of the Major League Baseball season, Fubo’s new brand ad campaign is framed by the line, “If Sports Fans Built a Streaming Service,” and highlights Fubo’s unique product experience, built for the most hungry, competitive and digital-first sports fans, the company said.

The campaign stars Kevin Garnett, Mark Sanchez and a comedic ensemble cast. It highlights Fubo's recent #1 ranking in Customer Satisfaction among Live TV Streaming Providers by J.D. Power. The multi platform campaign includes a series of :15 and :30 national spots and digital display ads.

“In a time with seemingly endless options, our new brand campaign shows what sets Fubo apart as a must-have for sports fans,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Networks and originals, Fubo. “We worked hand-in-hand with Maximum Effort to bring this concept to life and I’m extremely proud of the content we’re creating together.”

The co-production with Maximum Effort is part of a multi-year partnership with Fubo that reflects the common creative vision of the two companies. The deal includes the forthcoming launch of the Maximum Effort Channel, a linear network on Fubo, as part of an exclusive first-look for unscripted TV series as well as a blind scripted deal.

“The reason Maximum Effort believes in Fubo is it’s the one product that captures the best of cable and the best of streaming, while having the very meaningful differentiator of live sports,” said investor Ryan Reynolds. “While cable fights cord-cutters and streaming services fight the cash content war, Fubo is building an experience and suite of services that can win.”