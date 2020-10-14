fuboTV Raises $183M in IPO

NEW YORK—Streaming platform fuboTV has announced that its public offering has closed, netting fuboTV $183 million in total gross proceeds during its two week window. fuboTV sold 18.3 million shares of its common stock for $10 per share.

A registration statement relating to the securities has been filed with, and declared effective, by the SEC.

fuboTV is a sports-first TV streaming platform. Earlier this year it made a deal with Disney Media Networks to add ESPN channels to its lineup, as well as other news and entertainment content from Walt Disney Television.

The company is trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FUBO.