fuboTV Nets ESPN, Disney TV Programming

BURBANK, Calif. & NEW YORK—fuboTV, which has billed itself as the OTT destination for live sports, is going to be adding the most recognizable sports network to its service, as a multi-year distribution agreement has been announced with Disney Media Networks that will bring ESPN to the live TV streaming platform.

In addition to ESPN fuboTV has also netted news and entertainment content from Walt Disney Television as part of the deal.

Starting this summer, fuboTV subscribers with the standards base package will have access to ABC, ABC News Live, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, in-market for SEC network and ACC network, FX, FXX and National Geographic.

Additional networks will be available as part of fuboTV’s add-on packages, including out-of-market SEC Network and ACC Network, ESPNU, ESPN News, ESPN Deportes, FXM, Fox Life, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo and Baby TV. Live TV and VOD are included as part of the deal.

With ESPN now as part of its service, fuboTV boasts that it has 100% of NFL coverage, the most U.S. and international soccer, the majority of college football coverage, as well as MLB, NBA and NHL coverage. Other sports available through fuboTV include tennis, golf, other college sports, UFC and more.

No specific details were given on what channels would be available for what package, or if any price increases would be initiated because of the added content.

“With the addition to our lineup of the ESPN suite of channels, we continue to make good on our promise to sports fans to be the undisputed home of professional and college sports,” said David Gandler, CEO and co-founder of fuboTV. “fubo is equally delighted to add the storied Disney, ABC, FX and Nat Geo networks to round out a robust programming portfolio for the whole family to enjoy.”