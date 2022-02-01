fuboTV Inks Deal to Carry NBCU’s Winter Olympic Game Coverage

NEW YORK—fuboTV has reached an agreement with NBCUniversal to be able to offer NBCUniversal’s coverage of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games from Beijing, China, which take place from February 2-20, 2022.

The deal gives fuboTV’s subscribers access to NBCUniversal’s 2,800+ hours of Olympic programming, including coverage of all competition sessions, live and on-demand.

In addition to enjoying extensive linear coverage on the networks of NBCUniversal, including NBC, USA Network, and CNBC, fuboTV subs will also be able to access NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, via authentication, which will stream more than 2,100 hours of Winter Olympics coverage.

More specifically the deal includes: