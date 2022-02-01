fuboTV Inks Deal to Carry NBCU’s Winter Olympic Game Coverage
By George Winslow published
The agreement will give fuboTV subs access to 2,800+ hours of 2022 Olympic Winter Games coverage as well as NBC’s 4K HDR content in select markets
NEW YORK—fuboTV has reached an agreement with NBCUniversal to be able to offer NBCUniversal’s coverage of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games from Beijing, China, which take place from February 2-20, 2022.
The deal gives fuboTV’s subscribers access to NBCUniversal’s 2,800+ hours of Olympic programming, including coverage of all competition sessions, live and on-demand.
In addition to enjoying extensive linear coverage on the networks of NBCUniversal, including NBC, USA Network, and CNBC, fuboTV subs will also be able to access NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, via authentication, which will stream more than 2,100 hours of Winter Olympics coverage.
More specifically the deal includes:
- Linear Networks: The NBC broadcast will televise nearly 200 hours of coverage, including 18 nights in primetime. The primetime presentation will again be televised live across the country, featuring all the Games’ most high-profile sports, including figure skating, alpine skiing, snowboarding, short track, speed skating, and more. USA Network, the platform that now hosts many of NBC Sports’ most high-profile events, will be the cable home of the Winter Olympics, televising nearly 400 hours across 19 days and nights. CNBC, NBCU’s widely distributed business channel, will present roughly 80 hours of Winter Olympics’ coverage, mostly in the evenings when the network’s traditional business coverage has finished for the day.
- NBCOlympics.com and NBC Sports app: NBC Sports Digital will stream more than 2,100 hours of the Winter Olympics, a record for a Winter Olympics, on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, via authentication, live streaming of all events and competition across desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs for authenticated users; TV simul-stream coverage of the three television networks broadcasting the Games; and enhanced viewing experiences for select sports.
- NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will once again feature event rewinds and extensive video highlights. fuboTV customers can watch Olympic coverage live online at no additional charge.
- In-Games On Demand: NBCUniversal is making Olympic highlights and select full-event replays available via fuboTV and TV Everywhere platforms. Approximately 30 highlight clips per day, including key event recaps, highlights, viral moments, and more. Approximately five full-event replays per day, featuring curling, hockey, and select other sports.
- Pre-Games On Demand: Available now and continuing through the Winter Olympics, viewers can access more than 60 pre-Games clips in HD via fuboTV, including highlights from select U.S. Olympic Team Trials, athlete features, and more.
- In-Games: In addition to live streaming, NBCOlympics.com will provide the ultimate Olympic web experience, with access to live streams of practices and an active news desk that will regularly publish Olympic updates throughout each day. NBCOlympics.com will once again be the home for results, schedules, medal counts, athlete profile pages, and more.
- 4K HDR: fuboTV will present 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR) coverage of the Olympic Games provided by NBCUniversal to its customers in select markets. NBCUniversal will once again provide live coverage of the NBC broadcast network’s Olympics primetime show in certain markets in the 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) format with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and ATMOS sound. Coverage will include live 4K HDR footage from the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, and all primetime events. NBC primetime 4K coverage will also be made available via a next day re-air.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.