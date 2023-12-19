Fubo Taps EDO to Measure Connected TV Advertising Engagement and Outcomes

NEW YORK—EDO and FuboTV Inc. have announced that they are working together to measure consumer behavior across Fubo’s premium sports, news and entertainment content.

As part of the agreement, EDO will provide Connected TV (CTV) ad engagement data across all advertiser campaigns that will help Fubo demonstrate strong ad performance on its platform as compared to traditional linear TV and streaming platforms.

Using the ad engagement data, Fubo said that it will be able to provide brands and agencies with granular CTV engagement data to attribute direct outcomes to CTV ad campaigns.

Initial findings from the partnership indicate that consumers are 16% more likely to engage with ads seen on Fubo overall than they are with ads on traditional linear TV and competitive streaming platforms. Additionally, sports fans are 29% more likely to engage with ads seen on sports networks on Fubo than ads during live sports on the average linear network, the companies said.

EDO is also providing Fubo advertising partners with ad engagement trends detailing viewer demographics most engaged with ads on the streaming service. For example, EDO found that men ages 25-54 were 35% more likely to engage with ads on Fubo compared to competitive streaming services and linear TV. At the category level, EDO data showed the same group was 37% more likely to engage with automotive ads, and 72% more likely to engage with telecom ads on Fubo than on linear TV and competitive streaming services. Additionally, women ages 18-34 were 18% more likely to engage with financial services ads on Fubo than on competitive streaming services and linear TV, the companies said.

“One of the strengths of CTV is its data-driven nature and the ability to measure ad campaigns more deliberately and accurately than on traditional linear TV,” said Dina Roman, senior vice president, global ad sales, Fubo. “Brands and agencies today are seeking clear insights into the outcomes of their advertising campaigns and that is why we are tapping measurement partners like EDO to reinforce the value of Fubo’s premium content and audience.”

“Modern marketers know that investing in campaigns on Fubo means advertising to a highly engaged audience,” said Kevin Krim, president & CEO, EDO. “By combining Fubo’s streaming expertise with EDO’s robust experience measuring live sports and entertainment events across linear and streaming TV, we’re empowering advertisers to go beyond basic reach metrics and begin measuring the outcomes-based, proof-of-performance insights that determine whether a brand achieves its most important business goals.”