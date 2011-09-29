FSI Introduces New Features via Free Firmware Update



SUWANEE, GA.: Flanders Scientific announced the release of firmware Vers. 9.42, which adds new features to its monitor lineup. Three of the main additions found in this firmware release include HD anamorphic de-squeeze, active format description reader and new customer markets.



HD anamorphic de-squeeze allows de-squeezing HD signals coming from cameras utilizing anamorphic lenses that may not have a built in de-squeeze feature of their own. This can be particularly useful in applications outside of post production, especially onset monitoring, where de-squeezing such signals in real time may otherwise not be possible. The de-squeeze modes available are 1.3, 2.0, and 2.0mag.



The AFD reader allows toggle on/off presentation of the AFD code and AFD code frame, active image, positioning, and alternative image information. Additionally, the areas defined by the AFD reader will be shown onscreen with corresponding markers.



Two new user-created custom markers have been added to the Marker Menu entitled “Discovery” and “WS-SAFE-A-T.” FSI allows its users to generate custom markers via a 1920x1080 bmp file, which after being submitted to FSI will be rolled into future firmware updates at no charge.



All new FSI monitors will now ship with this latest firmware version and as usual these updates are now also available for free to current FSI Monitor owners. Additional updates, features, and bug fixes have also been added in this firmware release.



