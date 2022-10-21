Frontier to Invest $800 Million in Conn. Fiber Buildout

NORWALK, Conn.—In one of the largest private infrastructure buildouts in the state’s history, Frontier Communications has announced plans to invest $800 million to expand its fiber-optic network in Connecticut.

This investment is part of the company’s plans to deliver fast and reliable fiber broadband connectivity to over 800,000 homes and businesses by the end of 2025.

Frontier also reported that it is accelerating fiber plans for communities across the country with a plan to reach 10 million locations by the end of 2025. To date, Frontier has built fiber to 500,000 locations in the state of Connecticut.

“Connecticut is a key part of Building Gigabit America. We’re proud to invest hundreds of millions of dollars to build critical digital infrastructure across the state,” said Veronica Bloodworth, Frontier’s Chief Network Officer. “Our superior fiber technology will deliver a reliable digital experience that will serve Connecticut for generations to come."

Since its fiber build began in late 2020, Frontier has built fiber to over 500,000 homes and businesses in more than 70 towns across Connecticut – including urban centers, such as Hartford, Norwalk, and Bridgeport; suburban areas, such as West Hartford, North Haven, and Glastonbury; and rural areas such as Union and Stafford Springs.