Frontier Bundles YouTube TV with Its Broadband Service

NORWALK, Conn.—In another example of how telcos and cable operators are working to attract cord-cutters by bunding streaming services with their broadband offerings, Frontier has announced a new partnership with YouTube TV that will bundle the vMVPD’s streaming service with the telco’s fiber broadband offering in a single bill.

In 2021, Frontier announced a partnership with YouTube TV to give customers the performance of a fiber internet connection and the content of a live TV service. This announcement builds on that by introducing a single billing option.

Frontier internet subs will get $10 a month off of YouTube TV for the first 12 months.

As more consumers abandoned traditional pay TV packages, cable operators and telcos have increasingly embraced bundles of broadband and streaming services or triple play bundles of broadband, streaming TV and mobile.

Comcast, for example offers a free package of streaming channels with its broadband services that can be upgraded subscription streaming TV packages and Charter offers cord cutters a service where they can package their broadband service with the local broadcast stations as well as 10 channels of their choosing. The two operators also have a joint venture Xumo where they are developing their own Ruku-like streaming platform.

The Frontier deal is notable in that it is an early example of a telco partnering with an outside vMVPD to offer a bundled deal for TV and broadband rather than cutting deals directly with programmers to develop an exclusive pay TV package.

“Our partnership with YouTube TV makes it easier for customers to ditch cable,” said John Harrobin, Frontier’s executive vice president of Consumer. “We take our position as the un-cable provider seriously and are constantly listening to consumers. Many want one source for internet and TV, and that’s what this partnership is all about. With Frontier and YouTube TV, there’s no settling for anything but the best.”

“Frontier is a natural partner for YouTube TV, due to our shared dedication to customer choice and flexibility,” said Tony Archibong, managing director of global product partnerships at YouTube. “With this next stage of our partnership, Frontier customers will be able to sign up and enjoy all the perks of YouTube TV such as unlimited DVR, the ability to watch on any screen, innovative features such as key plays and multiview, special pricing offers for NFL Sunday Ticket and the option to cancel the service at any time, all on the same bill as their Frontier internet.”