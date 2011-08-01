Front Porch Digital to showcase online publishing tool at IBC

At IBC, Front Porch Digital will show its DIVApublish mpx, a software system that distributes content to many locations and devices while maximizing marketing results through integration with partners in adware, syndication, analytics and content delivery.

The company said it allows content owners to make critical decisions in selection and placement as well as grow their audience in new media channels. DIVApublish mpx is integrated with Front Porch Digital’s DIVArchive and DIVAdirector content storage management (CSM) systems.

Also being shown is the SAMMAsolo HD Video Migration Tool, a product that performs real-time, quality-controlled migration of content from HD videotape into a secure managed digital environment that both supports preservation and facilitates access.

The SAMMAsolo HD migration solution helps broadcasters preserve and make use of their legacy assets. It combines hardware and software to move archive-quality content from videotape to multiple file formats in a single pass.

Because SAMMAsolo automates repetitive steps and uses advanced signal analysis to evaluate the quality of the videotape and to monitor and document the migration itself, the work can be accomplished with minimal staff training or staff time. The process preserves source timecode and also associates indexing and technical metadata.v