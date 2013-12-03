Front Porch Digital Receives Global Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Award

LOUISVILLE, COLO.— Frost & Sullivan has recognized Front Porch Digital with the 2013 Global Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Award. After analysis of the digital archiving and media asset management market, the company determined that Front Porch Digital is leading the competition through its DIVASolutions and cloud-based LYNXSM platforms.



Frost & Sullivan found that regional and local broadcasters shy away from complex, high-cost solutions despite the need to manage digital data, but its research showed that Front Porch Digital bridges this market gap.



The company’s DIVASolutions can manage content from production through delivery and archiving with a series of collaborative workflow solution suites. Frost & Sullivan research showed that DIVASolutions are accepted by price-sensitive customers that seek pure archival management solutions, which are now required in a workflow that must control and manage live feeds. Adopters have proved to have more efficient workflows in terms of the number of promos that go on air at a given time and the benefits of increased library space in cloud.



Front Porch Digital also offers solutions optimized for CSM through the cloud. The LYNX cloud-based disaster recovery and media asset storage service was pilot-tested, and over the past 11 months, the company has collaborated with media companies to manage production content on live platforms with LYNX. It can also be integrated with DIVASolutions workflows.



Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Global Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Award to a company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment made on its services or products.