Front Porch Digital Provides Archival System



Media content solutions provider Front Porch Digital is providing and implementing a storage system to assist Discovery Communications in archiving their production assets.



The company’s DIVArchive content storage management system is operating 24/7 at Discovery’s Silver Spring, Md. postproduction facility to move high bitrate DNxHD files. The system is housed on a StorageTek SL8500 LTO3 data tape library with 4,000 slots.



Discovery Communications will expand DIVArchive’s role to become the common system for controlling and moving content, from postproduction to origination worldwide.



"For a global operation like Discovery, DIVArchive's flexibility, scalability and interoperability ensure its efficacy as an enterprise-wide content storage management solution," said Mike Knaisch, president and CEO of Front Porch Digital.



Launched in 1985 as the Discovery Channel, Discovery Communications is the world’s largest non-fiction media company.



