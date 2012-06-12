Front Porch Digital Expands European Lynx Team

ANNECY, FRANCE: Front Porch Digital announced three new appointments to its international staff in response to increasing demands for the company’s new cloud-based Lynx platform.



Christian Lebraud and Guillaume Neveux are based in Annecy, France, and will serve the international market as operations manager for Lynx and channel sales manager, respectively, while Felix Denner augments the European sales team. Based in Berlin, Denner will have key account responsibility for the German, Austrian, and Swiss regions and further international territories.



Lebraud comes to Front Porch Digital from IBM in Geneva, where he managed customer relationships and service level agreements for the Business Continuity and Recovery Services unit. Neveux was previously regional sales manager at OpenCube Technologies, with responsibility for business development in Europe and the United States. Denner joins Front Porch Digital with experience including senior sales roles at Harris Corp. and Weather Central, LP.



Front Porch Digital’s Lynx line includes LynxDr, a secure, cloud-based disaster recovery and long-term asset storage service for the media marketplace, and LynxLocal, a plug-and-go appliance that simplifies connection to the cloud, delivers local content storage management capabilities, and acts as a platform for enhanced cloud communications.