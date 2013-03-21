Front Porch Digital and Data Expedition Integrate

LOUISVILLE, COLO. —Front Porch Digital announced an agreement with file-transfer software company Data Expedition to integrate its ExpeDat WAN acceleration product into Front Porch Digital’s DivArchive V7.1 CSM system. The integration gives DivArchive users a WAN acceleration option that is fully managed and supported by Front Porch Digital, and is the first direct integration of a WAN acceleration protocol directly into a CSM cloud-based solution.



ExpeDat file transfer software is an alternative to legacy technologies such as FTP, SFTP, HTTP, and CIFS. It eliminates TCP vulnerabilities with the only pure-UDP file-transfer solution available. ExpeDat is said to use 100 percent of available bandwidth to achieve WAN file transfers that have proven to be as much as seven times faster than with other technologies. The self-contained clients require no installers or admin rights and have no dependence on Java or plug-ins.



