From the Web: A Merger Between DirecTV and Dish Network
It is a story that simply won’t go away, and is trotted out regularly. But perennial gossip about a possible merger between arch pay-TV rivals DirecTV and Dish Network was given added fuel by a comment made at Friday’s Goldman Sachs’ Communicopia Conference by DirecTV’s CEO Michael White deserve attention… continued at Advanced Television
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox